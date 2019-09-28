- Burien’s Seahurst Beach is improving with cleanups and studiesThe first day of fall was the last day for a lot of trash to be on Burien’s Seahurst Park Beach – more than 100 pounds were removed during the International Coastal Cleanup by 66 folks who were happy to spend their recent Saturday afternoon picking up after others. Each… Read more »
- Farewell benefit dinner & dancing to ‘Black Velvet’ is TONIGHT at Burien EaglesSPONSORED:Looking for something fun to do tonight? Look no further than your friendly Burien Eagles, who are hosting a delicious dinner, dancing to live music, a silent auction and raffles tonight – Friday Sept. 27, 2019! This benefit event is just another example of what makes the Eagles “People Helping… Read more »
- Kennedy Catholic football linebacker star Sav’ell Smalls commits to UWKennedy Catholic High School’s five-star football linebacker Sav’ell Smalls on Friday, Sept. 27 announced his commitment to the University of Washington at a ceremony at the Burien campus. Smalls’ announcement included stating the Lancers goal of winning a state football title. He then reportedly put his arm around 2021 QB… Read more »
- Northwest Symphony Orchestra season opening concert will be Oct. 23SAVE THE DATE: Northwest Symphony Orchestra will be holding their Season Opening Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. – “National Parks at Benaroya,” at Benaroya Hall. This concert is a joint presentation between the Northwest Symphony Orchestra and Washington’s National Park Fund. There will also be an… Read more »
- JOBS: United Way of King County seeking Site Managers for Tax Prep programSPONSORED: Believe it or not it’s almost tax season again, and United Way of King County will again be offering tax filing assistance to low and middle income residents of King County. In support of this mission, they are looking for a few great candidates who will manage the sites… Read more »
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Normandy Park, Des Moines, Kent, BellevueSPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend! The first is a new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood: A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island… Read more »
- VIDEO: Seattle Southside Chamber’s ‘Candidates Night’ Forum was lively, fast-pacedOn Wednesday night, Sept. 25, 2019, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its 31st annual Candidates Night, a forum for regional candidates running for office in our area. Over 100 people – including 32 candidates running for local offices in Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila and the… Read more »
- JOBS: Dan the Sausagman seeking seasonal workers to put together gift boxesSPONSORED: From longtime Advertiser Dan the Sausageman: Want to join a great team? Seasonal work evenings and weekends creating gift boxes. $15.00 an hour. Starts Oct. 14, and continues through Dec. 20. Location in Burien. To start the process to see if we are a good fit, please email us… Read more »
- Grace Church hosting ‘Surviving the Holidays’ grief session Nov. 3Dreading the holiday season because of the death of a loved one? Grace Church (located at 10323 28th SW), will be hosting a ‘Surviving the Holidays’ one-time function on Nov. 3, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. For more info, call Barb at 206-932-7459. Cost is $5.00. Read more »
- Para Los Niños Annual Fundraising Gala will be Saturday, Nov. 16SAVE THE DATE: Local non-profit Para Los Niños’ Annual Fundraising Gala – Sueños 2019 – will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. This fundraiser will be held at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center. The keynote speaker will be King County Councilmember (and local) Dave Upthegrove. “Together our… Read more »
Powered by WordPress RSS Feed