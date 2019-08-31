City Manager’s Weekly Report

for week ending Aug. 30, 2019

StART Meeting. On the evening of Wednesday, August 28, the Sea-Tac Advisory Roundtable met in the conference room at the airport. I was the lone representative for the City of Normandy Park in attendance. The cities of Federal Way, Des Moines and Burien were not in attendance, as explained last week. Normandy Park will address the prospect of its suspension from StART at the next regular City Council Meeting on September 10, 2019; a resolution will be presented for this purpose. At this week’s StART session, a panel of experts outlined the Part 150 process for noise assessment and remediation, and Port staff summarized Noise Working Group and Federal Policy Working Group reports. Somewhat to my surprise, the cities of Tukwila and Sea-Tac do not support suspension of participation. On the Port’s behalf, Lance Lyttle, Managing Director of the Aviation Division, read written comments pertaining to the suspensions, in which he apologized for failure to provide adequate lead time and explanation to StART partners of the recent Port 30% design approvals, projects which he delineated in his comments (attached).

Lance Lyttle StART 8/28 Talking Points

King County Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP). At the last board meeting, SKHHP board members reviewed a resolution that promoted pooling of participating jurisdiction affordable housing tax dollars to act cooperatively to formulate housing policies and strategies in South King County. Normandy Park can receive about $4K+ for these purposes per year with no additional local taxes. I was unwilling to vote on such a policy, despite a little pressure to do so, until the City Council can review a revised and perfected resolution, even though the policy posture seems like something the City Council might support. At this time, I’m still awaiting a final copy of the resolution to share with Council.

Architect selected for city recreation center, government offices, and police station design. The City Council selected Miller Hull Partnership, LLP, from a field of three highly qualified finalists to provide architectural services to develop site layout, building design, costing and phasing for replacement of existing city facilities on the City Hall Park site. A contract must be successfully negotiated, then approved by the City Council. To further appreciate the long-standing and deep credibility of this firm, see https://millerhull.com/timeline/.

