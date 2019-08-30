Celebrate the first-ever ‘Green Burien Day’ on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. – Noon at the Burien Community Center, by helping enhance the urban forest and beautify center grounds:

Join PaRCS and Green Burien staff as we plant baby trees, shrubs, and ground cover plants!

We will supply gloves, tools, water, and snacks.

We will teach you everything you need to know about tool use, safety, forest health, and the importance of the work you will be doing.

No experience necessary, just come ready to have fun and learn something new!

Please wear clothes that can get dirty and closed toed shoes.