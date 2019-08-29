The King County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 29 that they have arrested the 66-year-old stepfather as a suspect in Wednesday night’s felony assault altercation and shooting in White Center.

Police say that the victim is a 41-year old stepson of the suspect (NOTE: police originally said he was 29-years old), and he remains at Harborview Medical Center.

This case remains open, and Major Crimes is investigating.

Read our previous coverage here.