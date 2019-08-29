Paintings by Jacque Carroll will be exhibited in Burien Art Association’s September exhibit at the Burien Community Center.

Meet Jacque at the opening reception on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Center, 14700 6th Ave. S.W. The exhibit runs through September and is open to the public during Center hours, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday– Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

“My goal, always, is to paint the dance of color,” Jacque said.

Jacque’s subject matter is diverse: landscape, portrait, still life. She prefers to paint familiar scenes of the local landscape.

Raised in Spokane, Jacque earned her art degree from Spokane Falls Community College, followed later by study with Nina Mikhailenko, a Russian Impressionist painter influenced by Sergei Bongart and Ron Lucas. Jacque’s five years of private lessons with Nina imbued her paintings with a strong sense of color.

Jacque organized and chaired the 2009 Tukwila Paint Out, a plein-air event designed to bring regional artists to this area to capture scenes of Tukwila.

Jacque was a Systems Analyst at Boeing for 30 years. Before her Boeing career, she worked as an artist for advertising agencies. Her freelance activity includes a two-year fashion illustration account.

Jacque’s paintings have won awards at the Tukwila Art Show and been displayed in Burien, Renton, Maple Valley and Olympia. She is a member of the Artists United Club, a local artists group.

All works on display at the Community Center are for sale. Please email [email protected] for information on purchasing.

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: