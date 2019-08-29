The Seattle Outboard Association in partnership with the City of SeaTac, Angle Lake Shore Club and American Power Boat Association, will be hosting the Frank Hansen Memorial Race Presented by MasterPark at Angle Lake in SeaTac the weekend of Sept. 7-8, 2019.

Races will begin each day at 10 a.m. and continue to 6 p.m.

Stock Outboard, APBA Modified Outboard Racing, APBA PRO Racing and APBA Junior Class Racing will be competing all weekend for APBA Nationals Points, Western Divisional Championships, North American Championship and for the year end points for the Region 10 George Babcock Award.

This will be the APBA Modified Outboard Racing Racing Western Divisional’s and APBA PRO Racing Western Divisional’s (Except for 350H, 700R and 1100R) along with the North American Championships for 700R and 1100R.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/614391405671893/

American Power Boat Association, APBA Region 10 Racing, Steve Huff Motorsports, Julie Ann Sparrowgrove, LIFELINE Race Gear, RegionTen PatrolandRescuemAngle Lake station, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Destination Des Moines