The Normandy Park Police Department is doing a fundraiser for cancer related charities, and they’re selling Pink Police Patches:

Pink Normandy Park Police Patches have arrived!

In an effort to raise funds for cancer related charities, the Police Department has produced these limited number pink patches.

All proceeds will go to charity.

This a great way to support your Police Department and your community as all of us are affected by cancer.

Patches can be had for a $10 donation and are available at the front Counter of City Hall or by mail at:

Dan Yourkoski

Attn: Pink Patches

801 SW 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

Checks or money orders should be made out to the Normandy Park Police Officers Guild.