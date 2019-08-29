Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend!
The first Open House is a rare 3-bedroom 2-bath Burien condo with garage plus extra parking spot:
Move in ready with new carpet, paint and all appliances stay.
Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room and patio with extra storage.
Huge master bedroom plus walk in closet separated from the other 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.
Convenient location on bus lines, walking distance to groceries and amenities.
Three miles to Angle Lake Light Rail Station with parking garage and easy access to Sea-Tac Airport & freeways.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 17624 1st Ave S., Unit B104, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $249,000
- MLS Number: 1508947
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1990
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,104 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- End Unit
- Ground Floor
- Insulated Windows
- Master Bath
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:
Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.
Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.
Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.
Generously sized eating space or dining room.
Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.
Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.
Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.
Territorial views complete this home.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $694,950
- MLS Number: 1507143
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a meticulously maintained townhome in Hidden Lane, a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood of 19 homes:
Spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace!
Kitchen has lots of storage space and newer flooring.
Large dining room with patio access for your summer barbeques! Patio is fully fenced and partially covered.
Lots of room for vehicles and toys in the 2 car garage.
Roof and H20 heater are less than 5 years old.
HOA is currently updating siding on some units and is painting every unit!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 31: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 1: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
- 31234 10th Ct SW, Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $342,000
- MLS Number: 1491358
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1987
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,760 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,851 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- High Tech Cabling
- Skylights
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Renton condo with an open concept:
The living room features a fireplace and is plumbed for a wet bar.
Watch the sunset from your balcony and large bay window.
HOA includes W/S/G, outdoor pool and the unique feature of an RV/storage lot.
The master is large and there is plenty of storage.
Along with the assigned carport space there is ample unassigned parking.
12 miles to downtown Seattle.
The pet policy is 2 dogs/cats and there is no rental cap.
Welcome Home!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Aug. 31: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 1: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 1315 S Puget Drive Unit C25, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $219,900
- MLS Number: 1492581
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year Built: 1987
- Approximate House SqFt: 985 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,851 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Balcony/Deck/Patio
- Outside Entry
- Pool-Outdoor
- RV Parking
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway's Open Houses