The next FREE Repair Café will be held at the Burien Library, from 3 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4:

Bring your small household items including clothing and we’ll work on them! We want to keep stuff out of the landfill, conserve resources and save you money. FREE to the public!

You must be present during the repair. Our experienced general “fixers” and sewing fixers will try to repair or mend your items, and can often also give you useful advice. There are no guarantees an item can be fixed, or that attempting to fix it won’t break it even more.

Please only bring items small enough to be easily carried in by one person. Do not bring any items that are leaking, dangerous, contain gasoline, or have a strong odor. Clothing and other textiles you bring in for mending should be washed first.

All King County repair events are first-come, first-served, with no appointments or set times. But please contact us in advance if possible to let us know what you plan to bring, so our fixers can be prepared. For specialized repairs (which many are), please bring any specific parts or materials needed for your repair.

To ask about your repair, or if you have questions about this event or any King County repair events, contact Tom Watson by e-mail or at 206-477-4481. You can also post a comment or question on the Facebook event page external link for this Burien Library repair event. Thanks!

WHAT: Burien Repair Café

WHEN: Wed. Sept. 4, 2019, 3 – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Burien Library, 400 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA 98166