Starting Sept. 3, riders who park and ride from the Tukwila Sounder Station and the Tukwila International Blvd. Link Station will be able to purchase a new single-occupancy vehicle parking permit or sign up for an available free carpool parking permit for the month of October.

Sound Transit says that SOV and carpool permits will give riders access to reserved parking areas at both stations beginning Oct. 1. Sounder permit holders will have reserved areas until 8 a.m. on weekdays.

Link permit holders will have access to reserved areas until 9 a.m. on weekdays.

SOV parking permits for both stations go on sale Tuesday Sept. 3, and will be available for a standard monthly fee of $60, with a discounted rate of $20 per month for riders who are eligible for ORCA Lift reduced transit fares.

Prices were set based on market rates and utilization of commercial parking in the surrounding area.

The station will have permit parking spaces reserved exclusively for permit holders arriving during the morning rush hours. The size of the permit area at each station will be set based on the number of permits purchased and issued each month, but will not exceed 50% of the spaces at either station. All unpermitted station parking will remain open on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst-served basis, as will any unused permit spaces, after 8 a.m. at Tukwila Sounder Station and after 9 a.m. at the Tukwila International Blvd. Link Station, as well as holidays and weekends.

On weekdays, the parking lot at both Tukwila stations frequently fills well before 7:30 a.m. This makes it difficult to access transit for those who can’t arrive so early, including parents who must drop children off at school or day care, and other potential riders who don’t work a conventional 8 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule.These permit options provide a reliable way for riders to find parking without arriving earlier than needed. To view full Sounder and Link schedules, visit www.soundtransit.org/schedules .

. SOV permit applicants must use a valid ORCA or ORCA Lift card at least 12 days per month to board Sounder, Link or a bus from the same station. Carpool parking permits continue to be available free of charge to groups of two or more riders who all commit to using transit and sharing a ride to the station at least 12 days per month.

Riders can submit permit applications starting at 7 a.m. Sept. 3. To apply online or obtain more information about Sound Transit’s permit parking program, please visit www.soundtransit.org/ permitparking .

. King County Metro also provides fast and direct access to both stations. For routes, schedules and trip planning, visit www.kingcounty.gov/depts/ transportation/metro.

In 2018 the Sound Transit board authorized permit-parking options for all of the agency’s high demand park-and-rides, including those that regularly fill to, or in excess of, 90% of capacity.

Sound Transit plans to implement solo-driver parking permits at more lots in the coming months. Facilities under consideration for permit parking in 2019 include: