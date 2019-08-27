It looks like Des Moines’ historic and grand Landmark on the Sound Masonic Retirement Home has been sold for $11.5 million to EPC Holdings 955 LLC of Sumner.

The closing date was Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

The historic campus has 1,319,850 square feet, was built in 1926, and served for numerous years as a retirement home for local Freemasons.

For several years it operated as an event center, and hosted the Rotary Club’s annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival up until being closed by the Masons a few years ago.

It had been on the market for several years, with asking prices as high as $~20 million at one time.

In Feb., 2018, an Open House was held by WORKlofts to showcase a proposed multi-use facility with small offices and worklofts for rent. That deal apparently fell through.

The main building has five levels, with 117,930 square feet and a variety of detailed features, styles and remarkable views.

This main building includes a formal dining room that can seat as many as 200, a charming theater space, commercial kitchen, formal library, chapel, 200 residential rooms, resident shops, a healthcare wing, many outbuildings and more (including an alleged ghost named “George” on the 5th floor!).

The city says it has not had any contact with the new owners at this point, and it is unknown what their plan is.

The campus is located at 23660 Marine View Drive S. in Des Moines: