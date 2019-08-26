Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta recently posted a public comment on Facebook regarding a man who allegedly assaulted him during the 2018 Olde Burien Block Party.
That man was formally charged recently with a hate crime by the state’s Attorney General Office.
According to The Seattle Times:
Craig Tweney, 63, is charged with malicious harassment, the state’s hate-crime law, and with fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident involving Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta. Matta is the city’s first Latino mayor.
Matta said Tweney also made racist comments while attempting to put Matta in a headlock at the Olde Burien Block Party on July 21, 2018.
Here’s Matta’s comment:
“Forgiving does not mean forgetting what has happened in the past to get where we are now, or in the future. When you know that for many generations your own reflection has been down this road tormented with injustices. To know my reflection distorts someone’s truth, and that their own image is not reflective saddens me.
“I look forward to the continued work of equality, human rights, and justice for all; and yes, even those who are not citizens of the United States of America. I want to take this moment to thank those of you who stand with me in the struggle of eradicating bigotry, racism, Islamophobia, and prejudice outbursts. Our world has no room for hate and violence against anyone.
“My family and I are very grateful for all your text messages, phone calls, social media postings we have received.”