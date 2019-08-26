Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta recently posted a public comment on Facebook regarding a man who allegedly assaulted him during the 2018 Olde Burien Block Party.

That man was formally charged recently with a hate crime by the state’s Attorney General Office.

According to The Seattle Times:

Craig Tweney, 63, is charged with malicious harassment, the state’s hate-crime law, and with fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident involving Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta. Matta is the city’s first Latino mayor. Matta said Tweney also made racist comments while attempting to put Matta in a headlock at the Olde Burien Block Party on July 21, 2018.

Here’s Matta’s comment: