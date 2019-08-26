SPONSORED : Advertiser Jiffy Lube is looking to hire an Automotive Technician:

Job Description

As an Automotive Technician, you will work in a fast-paced environment. You will be responsible for servicing our guests’ vehicles and ensuring quality workmanship.

Automotive Technician duties include:

Check and communicate oil level to other Teammates

Ensure tire pressure for proper inflation

Inspect and refill fluid levels as necessary

Complete vehicle inspection

Install a new oil drain plug and a new oil filter

Clean and lubricate fittings as needed

Ensure that the service center is clean and presentable

Qualification

Previous experience is not required to be a great Automotive Technician! We will provide you with comprehensive training to help you be the best Automotive Technician you can be. You will also have access to Jiffy Lube Universitysm, our award-winning training program to complete technical, customer service and management training courses. You must have the ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals, as well as be able to speak effectively with our guests and other Teammates.

Once you’ve become a Certified Automotive Technician, you can go on to become a Customer Service Advisor, Team Lead or participate in state inspections.

Physical Qualifications

To effectively perform the duties of a Automotive Technician, you must be able to stand on your feet on hard surfaces, like concrete or metal. Expect to work in an environment in which you may frequently experience hot and cold temperatures, loud noises and exhaust fumes. Other physical qualifications for an Automotive Technician include: