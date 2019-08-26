SPONSORED: Celebrate September B-Days in the 1970s style at Burien’s Classic Eats on Saturday Sept. 14!

70s night returns to Classic Eats in Olde Burien with a celebration of notable September babies from around town, Studio 54 style.

It’s time to break out your sleek qiana shirts, halter dresses and white leisure suits for Groovy 70s tunes all night, drink specials, dancing and a costume contest you won’t forget.

Classic Eats will be open late for this special evening, which begins at 8 p.m. and runs to 1 a.m. You cannot have night life like this any old day in Burien…NO!

Classic Eats only hosts these events a handful of times per year, so do not miss it!

Mark you calendar now to boogie-oogie-oogie ’til you just cain’t boogie no more!

Classic Eats is located at 918 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: