Learn about Rainwater Harvesting at a free class on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at the Burien Community Center.

In this class, homeowners will learn about rainwater harvesting and how to cut the size of their utility bill.

This is an introductory class on the basics of capturing rainwater, storing it, moving it, and using it.

The speaker will share the evolutionary process he has learned over 30 years of designing and building his home system, how it started, and how well it is working today.

The class:

Covers common problems that may be encountered in developing a home system.

Discusses interesting aspects on water itself. From an engineering standpoint, it’s one of the more troublesome substances to understand and work with.

Offers instructional materials with pictures on installation process.

A field trip to the instructor’s house to see the existing system will be available after the class for participants.

Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: