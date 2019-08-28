A father shot his 29-year old stepson in White Center Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019.
Police say that the shooting happened in the 10000 block of 4th Ave SW (map below).
The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.
The father is being questioned by police.
