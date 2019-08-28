The annual Des Moines Police Foundation’s Auction Fundraiser will be held at The Four Points by Sheraton Seattle Airport South on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Last year, organizers were able to raise enough money to support a K-9 Program at the Des Moines Police Department.

This year their goal is to raise enough money to be able to equip every DMPD patrol car with Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) to provide life saving support to our officers and community.

“Please join us and purchase your ticket today!”

