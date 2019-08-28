A Community Recycling Collection Event and Bin Sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Knox Church in Normandy Park.

Here’s some of what will be accepted:

TIRES: Limit 6 passenger tires per household (18 inches and below) free of charge. $1.50 for extra tires You Can off rim. $3.00 for each passenger tire on rim. $9 charged for each large truck tire and $18 charged for each truck tire on rim (cash only). No oversized tires accepted.

LEAD ACID BATTERIES: Car, truck, marine, and motorcycle batteries accepted.

BATTERIES: AAAA, AAA, AA, A, B, C, and D cell batteries. Also accepted are rechargeable batteries and cellphone batteries.

NEW ITEM – This is a pilot project. ELECTRONIC/COMPUTER EQUIPMENT: DVD players, VCRs, stereo equipment, printers, copiers, fax machines, scanners, and cellular phones (remove personal information). Computers and computer monitors (no charge), mouse. keyboards, tablet computers, and e-readers.

NEW ITEM – This is a pilot project. TELEVISION SETS: TV sets encased in plastic, wood console, sets encased in wood, and big screen TVs accepted (no charge).

CARDBOARD: Please flatten. No wax coated cardboard.

REUSEABLE HOUSEHOLD GOODS AND CLOTHING: Clothing and miscellaneous household items in good condition will be collected. Furniture and items in need of repair will not be accepted.

PROPANE TANKS: Residential tanks only. $5 charge (cash only).

REFRIGERATORS/FREEZERS: $30 (cash only) will be charged for each refrigerator or freezer. $35 (cash only) will be charged for each household air conditioner. Please be prepared to pay at event entrance.

APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL: Auto parts, engines and gas lawnmowers (drained of oil and gasoline), metal lawn chairs. stoves, microwaves, barbecues. steel, aluminum, brass. copper. and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. $5 (cash only) will be charged for each water heater that still has insulation coating. Metals that are insulated, rubber or oil coated, previously or currently contain gas, oil, chemicals, paint. or hazardous materials will not be accepted. Light fixture ballasts and sealed drums will not be accepted.

PORCELAIN TOILETS AND SINKS: $15 charge (cash only). Toilet seats. hardware, and base wax rings must be removed.

MATTRESSES/BOX SPRINGS: Mattresses and box springs, any size. Fee: $15 per mattress and $15 per box spring (cash only). We reserve the right to refuse any item that cannot be recycled. No furniture or frames. No wet or soiled items.

STYROFOAM BLOCKS AND PACKING PEANUTS – White styrofoam blocks. Packing peanuts (any color). No urethane foam cushions, hot tub covers, expanded polypropylene or foam insulation. Expanded polystyrene only. Look for the #6 or EPS inside the recycling symbol. Packing peanuts: please keep in box or bag. Materials must be clean and dry.

CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENT SHREDDING: Shredding and recycling of confidential paper materials. Limit 4 file-size boxes. No exceptions.

For event information, call 206-938-8262.

John Knox is located at 109 SW Normandy Rd, Normandy Park: