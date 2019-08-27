BURIEN: Volunteers are needed to join Puget Soundkeeper for the final cleanup of the Seattle Summer Cleanup this Saturday, Aug. 31 at Burien’s Seahurst Park Beach.
This is part of a series of events focused on removing thousands of pounds of debris from Seattle’s urban waters.
This Saturday, volunteers will be walking the beach of Seahurst Park picking up marine debris.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to Noon
WHERE: Seahurst Park Beach, Burien
Registration for this event is NOW OPEN!
SIGN UP HERE: https://pugetsoundkeeper.org/event/final-summer-cleanup-series-at-seahurst-park-in-burien/
Or email Kristin at kristin@pugetsoundkeeper.org.