Receive a FREE regular sub sandwich from Jersey Mikes in Burien (coupon – no other purchase necessary) when you attend a Blood Drive TODAY – Monday, Aug. 26 – at the Five Corners Shopping Center:

We need your help! All types needed! Daily collections this summer are averaging less than 700, but it takes about 900 donors a day to maintain a sufficient blood supply for the 100 hospitals served by Bloodworks. Hospitals have determined that a 4-day supply is necessary to respond to emergencies. We urge you to donate today to help patients in need! Life-saving surgeries and treatments are not possible without volunteer donors like you!

There are 18 appointments open; our goal is to see 30 donors attend this drive – please sign up here or through the app. Walk-ins welcome around scheduled donors.

Donate in August and automatically be entered to win a Dyson V7 Vacuum.

WHERE: 5 Corners Shopping Center, 15840 1st Ave S., Burien in Bus in parking lot near Super Supplements

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 26: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (closed 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.)

Check out the Bloodworks Northwest Blog for patient stories and read how donors save lives.

Don’t forget: Eat something substantial (before and after you donate), stay hydrated, bring your photo ID or donor card, bring your signed BWNW permission slip – required for first time donors age 16 or 17

Questions? Want us to schedule your appointment? Call 1-800-398-7888or email schedule@bloodworksnw.org Sponsor Code: #4121

Download the Bloodworks app When entering a sponsor code be sure to use the # symbol and the sponsor number (shown above).