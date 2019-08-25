Normandy Park City Manager’s Weekly Report

for week ending Aug. 23

StART Suspension. The Normandy Park City Council, subsequent to public testimony from Burien citizens and Normandy Park StART member Earnest Thompson, directed me at the last City Council Meeting to return a resolution for suspension of participation in StART, the SeaTac Stakeholder Advisory Roundtable, at the next regular City Council Meeting in September. At this time, Burien, Des Moines and Federal Way have suspended participation in StART. In the meantime, along with the cities of Sea-Tac and Tukwila, Normandy Park StART representatives will attend the next meeting of StART on August 28. Along with recaps of the recent Aviation Noise Working Group meeting and the Federal Policy Advocacy Work Plan, subgroups of the larger StART, the meeting will include a panel discussion on the Part 150 process, followed by a discussion with StART members still participating in the Roundtable. “Public Comment” will follow the Part 150 panel discussion. Information about the 2014 Part 150 Study and its criteria can be accessed at www.airportsites.net/SEA-Part150/. Local jurisdictions and citizens groups have observed that the most recent Part 150 Study (2014) did not result in changes to airport operations outlined in the study, particularly as related the 3rd Runway.

StART Meeting Agenda for August 28th

