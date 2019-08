SAVE THE DATE : The grand opening of SeaTac’s brand new Glacier Middle School will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

The celebration will begin with a ceremony, followed by refreshments and tours of the new school.

The school was designed by Integrus Architecture and constructed by Bayley Construction.

“Save the date and stay tuned for more details.”

The school is located at 2450 South 142nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98168: