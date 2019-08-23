By Jack Mayne

The King County Assessor’s Office is mailing property tax notices to over 700,000 property owners in Burien and Normandy Park, and homeowners will see “moderate” increases of an average of 3.4 percent in Burien and 4.1 percent in Normandy Park.

Your notices are in the mail, says the assessor.

Valuation increases moderated across the county in 2018, Assessor John Wilson says, with overall values up in the low single digits in most areas. Be even so, higher valuations “do not necessarily translate” into higher property taxes, said Wilson.

Voters decide on bill hikes

“Most people don’t realize that the fluctuating value of your property has less to do with changes in your tax bill, than do changes in state law and measures approved by voters,” Wilson said. “Decisions made by lawmakers and voters determine the total amount of tax to be collected in your area; the value of your property determines your share of that total amount.”

Wilson encourages property owners to sign up to receive their annual property valuation notice via email instead of through the mail. This electronic valuation notice program is convenient for property owners, will save money for the assessor’s office, and is environmentally friendly. To sign up, go to kingcounty.gov/assessor and click on the Go Paperless window for details. Paperless notifications saves taxpayer dollars in staff time, materials and postage.

Property owners who believe their assessment may be incorrect, can appeal to the Board of Equalization and must be done within 60 days of the date on their valuation notice. Details are available at www.kingcounty.gov/assessor, and at the BOE at http://www.kingcounty.gov/independent/board-of-appeals/about.aspx.

State law requires each county assessor to revalue property annually, and to conduct an on-site physical inspection of each property at least once during every six year cycle. Property values are determined by accredited appraisers who assess property based on comparable sales, and various attributes of a particular property.