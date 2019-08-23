BURIEN: In mid-July, 31 people from Lake Burien Presbyterian Church and community participated in a weeklong pilgrimage called “The Gospel & Politics of Race.”

“The pilgrimage was a transformative experience for all of us,” Crystal Hairston, Director of Worship Arts at Lake Burien PC said. “We wanted to honor the sacred stories we heard and the people we met on pilgrimage. We felt responsible to bring those stories back with us to share. Creating the exhibit is our way of doing that, and we’re excited to host the community in this space.”

The multi-media exhibit entitled “In Our Shoes” traces the throughline of white supremacy from enslavement, through the Jim Crow era, lynchings, segregation and redlining, to mass incarceration. It tells how the immense contributions of enslaved Africans and their descendants laid the foundation of America’s economic wealth.

The exhibit also notes the complicity of churches in perpetuating racism throughout this time.

“In Our Shoes” also highlights the faith, strength, creativity, and resilience of African Americans, even in the face of persistent racialized violence.

An impressive amount of information has been curated into a beautiful, thoughtfully designed multi-media exhibit. “In Our Shoes” exposes parts of U.S. history that have remained hidden and ignored, and is an excellent educational resource.

WHAT: “In Our Shoes” WHERE: Lake Burien Presbyterian Church, 15003 14th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 WHEN: Until Aug. 31: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Closed Wednesdays

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Extended Hours (after Aug. 31) September & October:

Saturdays only: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

**The exhibit can also be seen during the week by appointment only. Contact office@lbpc.org or call 206-242-6023.