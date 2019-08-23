Kennedy Catholic High School’s football Lancers will have the opportunity to host their opening football game of the season at CenturyLink Field on Friday, Sept. 6.

ESPNU will televise the game on live TV.

It will also be the Seahawks Blue Friday Night Lights season opener.

For a small and limited group, the school is offering an exclusive VIP Football experience complete with party bus, spirit gear, sideline passes and more – secure your experience before spots fill by emailing Sarah Dahleen at dahleens@kennedyhs.org.

“Go Lancers!”