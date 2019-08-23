Community Salmon Investigation (CSI) Training will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3:

SIGN-UP to participate in the annual Community Salmon Investigation to track spawning salmon in Miller and Walker Creeks!

This will be the 10th Year of this exciting community driven program.

Salmon surveys begin Oct. 7.

No experience necessary – join in on the fun!

Community Salmon Investigation (CSI) Volunteer Training & Workshop:

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Normandy Park City Hall, Council Chambers – 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, 98166

RSVP: Please SIGN UP now to reserve your space in the training.

CSI 2019:

Workshop Details: Learn fish identification, survey techniques and routes, meet other surveyors, and get maps, equipment and schedules. Light refreshments provided.

Anyone who is interested in joining a survey team, or doing an occasional survey should attend.

Teams of 2-6 people will be assigned to a certain day of the week, and will be responsible for at least two people surveying on that day each week.

For the surveys, starting October 7th, volunteers generally provide their own rain gear and wading boots – hip or chest waders.

If you are interested, please contact Matt Goehring (mgoehring@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-6826) or click this link to Sign Up. When you do, please be ready with this information:

What day(s) of the week are you available?

Would you like to survey every week? Or every other week?

Do you have family or friends who will be on your survey team?

Will you attend the survey training on October 3th, 6:00 -7:30pm?

For more information, see the CSI web page.

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.