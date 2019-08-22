REMINDER: The out-of-this-world Burien UFO Festival will be this Saturday, Aug. 24 in Olde Burien from 5 – 10 p.m.!

This event is FREE, and costumes are encouraged.

There will also be a special screening of “The Maury Island Incident” film at the Tin Theater at 6 p.m. for the first 44 people wearing costumes get in with a $5 donation.

There will also be face painting, a costume contest, and local Cure tribute band The Lovecats playing live music from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The Highline Heritage Museum will be open also, playing UFO videos all evening, and more!

The party will be held on SW 152nd Street between 10th Ave SW and Ambaum Blvd. SW: