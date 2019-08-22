The 10th Annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival returns to Des Moines Beach Park this Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, and early bird tickets are going fast!

This outdoor live concert fundraiser will feature dozens of craft beers by some of the Northwest’s best brewers, along with four performances by Women Who Rock The Blues:

Stacy Jones Band

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method

Lisa Mann

Karen Lively Band

Six tasting tokens included with the price of admission. All beer tastings are one Token!

Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers and the financial support of club members, 100% of the net proceeds support the Des Moines Rotary’s charitable projects..

GATES OPEN AT NOON

Blues will be playing and Beers will be pouring until 8 p.m.

You must be 21 or older to attend.

There will be plenty of parking in the Des Moines Marina (and while you are in town, you might want to visit the Des Moines Farmer’s Market, which runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Check out www.DrinkToMusic.Org for additional information.

Early Bird Tickets are just $35 ($40 at the gate):