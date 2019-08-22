“Thanks to you, I have been able to continue taking lessons with Dr. Morris, who inspires me every day. Beyond the music, he has taught me to stand up on the stage that is life with confidence whenever it’s time to perform. He has also taught me the importance of patience and perseverance during the often frustrating times of violin playing.” – Richie Doan, Key to Change Scholarship Recipient

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Key to Change organization to provide free to low cost music lessons in Des Moines for fiscal year 2019.

Headed by Dr. Quinton Morris, Key to Change has grown leaps and bounds this past year, building its studio and continuing to address the critical need for music instruction in South King County.

Here’s what they’ve been up to during the 2018-2019 school year:

Increased the number of students served by 50 percent

Awarded over $4,500 in scholarships to students in need

Graduated their first senior, who is now studying at the Peabody Conservatory at John Hopkins University

Established a week-long Summer Camp focused on music and leadership in Kent

Launched a professional development seminar for music teachers in the Renton School District, who participated in educational workshops and received classroom mentorship

Created a master class series with renowned musicians and educators such as Daniel Ching (of the Miró Quartet), Shakeh Ghoukasian (of the Las Vegas Philharmonic), Irina Muresanu (soloist and professor at the University of Maryland), and more

Launched their inaugural Solo String Festival in Tukwila, bringing together over 25 students from across South King County, with the three grand prize winners performing live on Classical KING FM 98.1

Established an Instrument Library of over 30 violins and violas for students to use at Key to Change

Received over $40,000 in grant support and unsolicited seed funding

…and that’s not all! Read their Annual Report for more details on how Key to Change is inspiring underserved youth through world-class music instruction and supporting their development as self aware leaders.

