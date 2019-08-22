SAVE THE DATE

All proceeds benefit Y.E.T.I., the Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.), a 501(c)(3) founded in 2009 serving students ages 5 to 18 in the South King County area from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds with meaningful, adventure-based experiences.

“We work hard to make outdoor recreation more accessible to all youth.”

“Developing GRIT in ALL youth through challenging outdoor adventures.”

More info at http://www.goyeti.org and https://www.facebook.com/goyeti.gritoutside/.