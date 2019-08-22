SAVE THE DATE: Mark your calendars for an evening full of mystery, discovery, and community at ‘The Grit Gala and the Mythical Beast’ – a fundraiser for local non-profit Y.E.T.I. – at The Cove in Normandy Park on Oct. 5, 2019.
All proceeds benefit Y.E.T.I., the Youth Experiential Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.), a 501(c)(3) founded in 2009 serving students ages 5 to 18 in the South King County area from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds with meaningful, adventure-based experiences.
“We work hard to make outdoor recreation more accessible to all youth.”
“Developing GRIT in ALL youth through challenging outdoor adventures.”
Y.E.T.I. GRIT from True Bearing Productions on Vimeo.
More info at http://www.goyeti.org and https://www.facebook.com/goyeti.gritoutside/.