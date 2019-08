Come celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Des Moines Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The celebration will begin with a ceremony in the multipurpose room, followed by refreshments and tours of the new school.

The new school was designed by Hutteball + Oremus Architecture and constructed by Absher Construction.

Save the date and stayed tuned for more details.

The new campus is located at 23801 16th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198: