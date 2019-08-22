BURIEN : Burien’s Town Square Fountain has re-opened to the public after repairs to the electrical system were completed.

Here’s video proof that the spray feature is working, courtesy the City of Burien:

The fountain will remain open until October.

The fountain had sustained substantial water damage in the control vault and the fountain’s electrical system. The city says that damages stemmed from unknown individuals accessing a water supply valve located in the park landscaping while the fountain was shut down over the winter. Steps have been taken to ensure the valve is secure from future unauthorized access.

Maintenance efforts will be ongoing, including repairs to increase the amount of functioning fountain spouts. Intermittent closures will also be necessary to ensure the equipment continues to function properly and chemicals remain balanced. Residents with pets are requested to please take care to maintain a safe distance to prevent urinating in or around the fountain.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the Town Square Fountain while it remains open until October. Lake Burien School Memorial Park sprinklers will return to normal hours of operation for watering.

Town Square Park is located at 480 SW 152nd Street: