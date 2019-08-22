Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding nine Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a rare 3-bedroom 2-bath Burien condo with garage plus extra parking spot:

Move in ready with new carpet, paint and all appliances stay. Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room and patio with extra storage. Huge master bedroom plus walk in closet separated from the other 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Convenient location on bus lines, walking distance to groceries and amenities. Three miles to Angle Lake Light Rail Station with parking garage and easy access to Sea-Tac Airport & freeways.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 25: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

17624 1st Ave S., Unit B104, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $249,000

MLS Number: 1508947

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1990

Approximate House SqFt: 1,104 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Ground Floor

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The next home is a large 2,145 sq/ft Townhouse in small 4 unit community:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has soaring ceilings, beautiful engineered hardwoods and fresh paint and carpet! Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, white quartz counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets. The dining room opens to a sunny deck. Huge master suite 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard patio, 2 car garage plus 2 outside parking place. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways!

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

434 S 156th St Unit 2, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $464,900

MLS Number: 1492885

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1999

Approximate House SqFt: 2,145 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Vaulted Ceilings

Yard

PHOTOS:

The next home is an awesome Three Tree Point waterfront home:

Built in 1928 and extensively remodeled in 2005. Unobstructed views of Puget Sound and Olympics from almost every room. Kitchen features Viking range, maple cabinetry and Brazilian granite countertops. Expansive master bedroom and bath with tile floors and jetted tub. Live the incredible beach lifestyle with 72 ASF of low bank waterfront. This home is perfect for bonfires on the beach or entertaining on the huge beachfront decks. Minutes to Downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

16413 Maplewild Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $950,000

MLS Number: 1474653

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 1928

Approximate House SqFt: 2,350 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,828 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Jetted/Soaking Tub

PHOTOS:

Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood, this next Open House on a corner lot features a great floor plan:

Freshly painted interior with new flooring and appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back deck or covered front porch. Upstairs – two generous bedrooms and a master suite w/a en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Conveniently located minutes from major freeways and light rail station.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

13706 43rd Place S., Tukwila, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $450,000

MLS Number: 1505073

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2001

Approximate House SqFt: 1,580 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,039 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

PHOTOS:

Next up is the perfect combination of Location, Luxury and Privacy in Normandy Park:

This Puget Sound View home has soaring ceilings with expansive windows and skylights through out creating a treehouse feeling. Relax in this peaceful, classic 4000 sq/ft Northwest Style home surrounded by nature on arboretum style grounds. Kitchen, dining and living room flow together with 2 custom master suites on either side. Lower level has Mother-In-Law suite with separate access. Incredible deck to watch the shipping lanes & sunsets.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1931 SW 170th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $995,000

MLS Number: 1454877

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1964

Approximate House SqFt: 4,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 30,379 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a West Seattle bungalow w/basement that will charm you!

Upper level boasts original hardwood floors, 2 BRs, 1BA, Sound & Mountain views from living & dining areas, large vintage kitchen w/side door access. Private backyard is perfect for gardeners & entertainers. Downstairs youll find a large bedroom w/wood-burning fireplace, a 3/4 bath, access door from exterior for potential MIL/Bonus room, etc. and access to large 1-car garage. This Estate sale is a must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

4117 SW Ida Street, West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1497935

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 1,240 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,100 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Cable TV

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

PHOTOS:

The next home is BURSTING WITH LIGHT!

Your first impression will be the open concept with vaulted ceilings and the light streaming in. Features of the gourmet kitchen include slab granite counters, stainless appliances, a large island with a sitting bar and soft close cabinets. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and the master bath is well appointed. There is a heat pump providing A/C as well. The very large corner lot provides plenty of parking area along with lots of play area and room to run your dog!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 24: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

10439 SE 194th Place, Renton, WA 98055 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $589,000

MLS Number: 1500642

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1967

Approximate House SqFt: 2.260 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,668 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $694,950

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a stylish & spacious home on Kent’s Scenic Hill with a Seattle City view.

Gleaming hardwoods and unique flooring through-out. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and a double sided fireplace to dining room. Open kitchen w/ double oven, quartz counter-tops and mostly new appliances. French doors open to a large deck with an exterior fire-place overlooking the large back yard. Remodeled master bath. Lower level w/ utility, bedroom, Great room and access to garage. Walk to Kent Station and Earthworks Park.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1217 E. Hemlock Street, Kent, WA 98030 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $479,999

MLS Number: 1496013

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 2,710 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,751 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS: