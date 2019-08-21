The annual International Coastal Cleanup will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Seahurst Park Beach, and volunteers are needed to help clean marine debris.

“Join in the largest world-wide volunteer effort to protect the ocean. All ages can take part in the cleanup at Seahurst Park, add found items to our Salmon Trash Sculpture and access resources in the Environmental Science Center (ESC).”

The City of Burien is sponsoring the event and ESC is partnering with Puget Soundkeeper and the Ocean Conservancy to pitch-in.

Volunteers are asked to meet at ESC in Seahurst Park for cleanup supplies (past the restrooms, along the gravel path), but feel free to bring gloves and buckets.

The Ocean Conservancy is fighting for trash-free seas and smartphone users can download their Clean Swell app to document trash for local and worldwide counts.

Puget Soundkeeper will tally found items, including microplastics, throughout the Puget Sound basin.

Please register to help plan a successful event:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3587146