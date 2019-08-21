Natalie & Lilah Nutting were hoping to raise $1,000 at their Lemonade Stand fundraiser on Tuesday. Aug. 20, so they would be able to say they have raised $10,000 over the last four Lemonade Stands, but unfortunately they came up a little short.

You can still help though – just click here to donate online.

“We are still holding out hope that some more funds will come in throughout the week or through the Crowdrise Link,” Mom Yvonne told The Waterland Blog.

A lot of people stopped by for a refreshing glass of lemonade, including members of the Des Moines Police Department, South King County Fire & Rescue, Rep. Tina Orwall, Mayor Matt Pina, along with Councilmembers Jeremy Nutting, Traci Buxton and Matt Mahoney.

Below are some photos courtesy Yvonne: