SPONSORED : Kent’s own Mikron Industries Job Fair will be Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 from 3 – 7 p.m.

Mikron Washington – a division of Quanex Building Products Corporation – is an industry-leading manufacturer in the building products industry located within a mile of Kent Station.

They will be hosting a Job fair on Thursday, AUG. 29 from 3 – 7 p.m. at their facility located at 1034 6th Avenue North Kent, WA 98032 (map below).

If you are interested in being part of an inclusive, diverse culture that values safety and continuous improvement, you will want to check them out! With several job opportunities from which to choose, stop by their Job fair AUG. 29! Cut through the maze of job-hunting by attending their event. Meet a live human who can answer all your questions, shake your hand and discover you, not just your digital candidate profile. Seize this opportunity to meet in person and stand out!

Mikron offers:

Starting wage $16 + $0.50 shift diff. for nights 12-hour shifts – day & night available New hire bonus – up to $1,000 Paid time off starting during first year of employment Medical, dental, Vision, Pension, 401K, life Insurance and more



Even if you cannot attend the event you can apply online at www.quanex.com/careers. They are continuously reviewing applicants to fill on-going openings.