The King County Hazard Mitigation Plan is being updated, and public input is being sought at a meeting at Puget Sound Fire Station 73 on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

This plan identifies hazards and projects to reduce negative impacts.

The meeting will include a brief presentation from King County Hazard Mitigation specialist and opportunity for questions and comments.

Hazard Mitigation:

What natural hazards effect our area?

What can we do to lessen the risk and damage?

What can you do to be prepared for a disaster?

Hosted by the Cities of Kent, SeaTac, Covington, Tukwila and Puget Sound Fire Authority.