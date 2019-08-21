The King County Hazard Mitigation Plan is being updated, and public input is being sought at a meeting at Puget Sound Fire Station 73 on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
This plan identifies hazards and projects to reduce negative impacts.
The meeting will include a brief presentation from King County Hazard Mitigation specialist and opportunity for questions and comments.
Hazard Mitigation:
- What natural hazards effect our area?
- What can we do to lessen the risk and damage?
- What can you do to be prepared for a disaster?
Hosted by the Cities of Kent, SeaTac, Covington, Tukwila and Puget Sound Fire Authority.
WHEN: Aug. 27th, 2019: 6:30 – 8 p.m.
WHERE: Puget Sound Fire Station 73, 26512 Military Rd. S Kent, WA 98032
INFO: For more information contact Puget Sound Fire Emergency Management: (253) 856-4440 or KentOEM@pugetsoundfire.org.