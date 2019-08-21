SeaTac’s annul ‘Get Your Green On’ event will be held at Angle Lake Park on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Learn tips about natural yard care, recycling more, safe disposal of toxic household items, and being environmentally friendly.

WHAT: GET YOUR GREEN ON EVENT WHERE: Angle Lake Park – 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 2019 — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FREE (while supplies last):

Kitchen food scrap containers to the first 25 SeaTac residents (must have curbside collection service with Recology CleanScapes)

Enter to win a Rain Barrel

LOW COST RAIN BARRELS $25 (while supplies last)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteer to help remove invasive plant species, and plant a forest. Contact Public Works Department at 206.973.4763, or email mgiem@seatacwa.gov.

This event is sponsored by City of SeaTac, King County, Port of Seattle and Green SeaTac Partnership .