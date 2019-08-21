BURIEN: The City of Burien has authorized Coastal Geology to operate a small, unmanned aerial vehicle (sUAV; drone) in connection with topographic mapping and monitoring work at Seahurst Park between Aug. 28-30, 2019.

The city says that the work is intended to help assess the effectiveness of restoring a former forage fish spawning habitat.

Here’s more from the city:

Drone operation will be confined to the south and north beach restoration project areas, and to a 300-foot horizontal buffer around those areas. These sites were the subject of shore armor removal projects in 2004–2005 (south) and in 2014 (north). This monitoring work will help assess the effectiveness of these restoration projects in restoring former forage fish spawning habitat. Drone operation will take place on August 28, 29, and 30 within two (2) hours of the daily published low tide (reference station: Seattle). The drone will be airborne for a maximum of two (2) hours each day within the stated time window. Wednesday, August 28: Low tide: 9:46 a.m.

Operation window: 7:46 a.m. – 11:46 a.m. Thursday, August 29: Low tide: 10:35 a.m.

Operation window: 8:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. Friday, August 30: Low tide: 11:22 a.m.

Operation window: 9:22 a.m. – 1:22 p.m. Images of people, residences, cars, and other identifying features will not be included in any monitoring project outputs. The active flight operation area will be clearly marked prior to beginning operations. Questions? Please contact Casey Stanley, interim parks, recreation and cultural services director, at caseys@burienwa.gov or (206) 988-3704.