The City of SeaTac has some Citizen Advisory Committee Vacancies, and applications are being zccepted:

Want to be more involved with the City of SeaTac? Want to provide a valuable service to your community and be more informed about City business? Let your voice be heard! Consider joining a Citizen Advisory Committee.

The following Citizen Advisory Committees have vacancies with applications accepted until positions are filled:

Arts, Culture & Library Advisory Committee

Community Services Advisory Committee

Hotel/Motel Tax Advisory Committee

(Person involved in activities authorized to be funded by revenue received from the Lodging Tax)

Senior Citizen Advisory Committee

Sidewalk Advisory Committee

If you are interested in serving on a committee and would like to download an application, visit the City’s website, or contact the City Clerk at 206.973.4661 or cityclerk@seatacwa.gov.

All positions are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council.