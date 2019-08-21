The City of SeaTac has some Citizen Advisory Committee Vacancies, and applications are being zccepted:
Want to be more involved with the City of SeaTac? Want to provide a valuable service to your community and be more informed about City business? Let your voice be heard! Consider joining a Citizen Advisory Committee.
The following Citizen Advisory Committees have vacancies with applications accepted until positions are filled:
- Arts, Culture & Library Advisory Committee
- Community Services Advisory Committee
- Hotel/Motel Tax Advisory Committee
(Person involved in activities authorized to be funded by revenue received from the Lodging Tax)
- Senior Citizen Advisory Committee
- Sidewalk Advisory Committee
If you are interested in serving on a committee and would like to download an application, visit the City’s website, or contact the City Clerk at 206.973.4661 or cityclerk@seatacwa.gov.
All positions are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Council.