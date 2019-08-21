The City of SeaTac is constructing a Veterans Memorial adjacent to the SeaTac Community Center.

This memorial will pay tribute to men and women military veterans of the past and present for their service.

The city is inviting residents to honor a veteran by donating one or more paver tiles.

“This is a wonderful, lasting way to remember our loved ones who have served, passed away, been killed in the line of duty, or who currently serve our country,” the city said in a statement.

The project will be completed in time for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Donations are always accepted, however, in order to engrave the tiles prior to the Veteran’s Day ceremony, we need your order form and payment no later than August 31.

For more information click here or contact the SeaTac Community Center at (206) 973-4680.