BURIEN: The Burien City Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Jan. 7, 2019, banning all carryout plastic bags in restaurants and retail establishments.

The new law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, “giving Burien businesses time to use their current stock of plastic bags,” according to the city.

Specifically, the plastic bag ban ordinance:

Bans plastic bags from being provided at point of sale.

Requires business owners collect a minimum 10-cent charge for paper bags.

Allows businesses to keep the 10-cent charge.

Exempts damp or contaminated items, such as roasted chicken bags.

Exempts in-store plastic bags like produce bags, bulk item bags, and bags for meat.

Provides encouragement to food banks, who will be exempt from the ban, to transition away from plastic bags.

A retailer may not collect the 10-cent charge from people presenting a voucher or electronic benefits card (EBT) issued under certain assistance programs, including Women Infants and Children (WIC), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Basic Food), and the Washington State Food Assistance Program.

The law affects all retail businesses within the city of Burien, including grocery stores, convenience stores, fast food, and temporary retailers and vendors such as at farmers markets and festivals. The City is providing support for restaurants and retailers affected by the ban.

The City is providing a limited number of free reusable bags at community events to help shoppers prepare for the ban to take effect.

Here’s more info from the city:

