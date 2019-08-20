Alternate Practice Locations, More Information Soon

Work on the synthetic turf field at Evergreen High School is behind schedule due to a delay in the King County permitting process.

Staff from our Capital Construction department expected the new field would be completed for the start of fall practices. Unfortunately, until the permit is issued, work cannot start. Staff are working with King County to expedite the permit.

We recognize this is a disappointment to our student athletes and coaches.

When we receive the permit to proceed, we will inform Evergreen families, staff and community members and provide an updated schedule.

GIRLS SOCCER & FOOTBALL PRACTICE

Here is information about girls soccer and football practice:

Girls soccer practice will be held at Steve Cox Memorial Park daily, from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Students may meet directly at the park or take the bus from Evergreen daily at 2:45 p.m. The first day is August 26.Football practice will start in the area of the baseball/softball fields, with temporary field markings. Football players will meet on August 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Evergreen locker room.

MORE PROJECT DETAILS

Timeline: Staff submitted a permit application April 25 and received the first round of comments on August 7. As part of the review process, they are addressing questions related to storm water drainage.

Grants: The artificial turf field and lighting for the field are made possible by $450,000 in grants from King County Parks and $250,000 from the NFL Foundation in coordination with the Seattle Seahawks and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.