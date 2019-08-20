The Saltwater Music Series ‘Winds of Summer’ will be performed this Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church.

Join the Saltwater Music Series for a concert featuring music for wind instruments and piano.

The evening will feature performances by flutist Cassie Lear of duets for flute and piano by composer/pianist Steven Luksan. The duo will also perform Godard’s “Waltz,” a piece that Cassie recently performed with the Kolkata Symphony Orchestra in Kolkata, India.

Special guests Soren Hamm and Rebecca Olason will join Cassie for Steven’s composition “Ceremony,” a piece they commissioned to feature the beautiful (and unusual) combination of flute, saxophone, and French horn.

Admission is FREE.

Donations gladly accepted to support YouthCare, a local charity that helps homeless youth.

More info at www.SaltwaterMusicSeries.com.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198: