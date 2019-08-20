The Orchestra of Flight – a community orchestra based in White Center – invites string players and percussionists to join them for their new season, beginning Sept. 9, 2019:
- We rehearse Monday nights from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Mt. View Presbyterian Church in White Center.
- No auditions are required.
- We are a noncompetitive, friendly organization.
- Our mission is to bring live orchestral music to communities whose members may have difficulty attending concerts in traditional venues.
- This year we have been invited to play at the Normandy Park Cove, as well.
- Come and have fun while improving your musical skills and sharing the gift of music with others.
For more information, please visit our website, www.orchestraofflight.org, or contact us at info@orchestraofflight.org.