The Orchestra of Flight – a community orchestra based in White Center – invites string players and percussionists to join them for their new season, beginning Sept. 9, 2019:

We rehearse Monday nights from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Mt. View Presbyterian Church in White Center.

No auditions are required.

We are a noncompetitive, friendly organization.

Our mission is to bring live orchestral music to communities whose members may have difficulty attending concerts in traditional venues.

This year we have been invited to play at the Normandy Park Cove, as well.

Come and have fun while improving your musical skills and sharing the gift of music with others.

For more information, please visit our website, www.orchestraofflight.org, or contact us at info@orchestraofflight.org.