SPONSORED : The Burien Eagles Open House Luau will be this Friday Aug. 23, 2019!

The Burien Eagles invite you to come discover what it means to be one of the “People Helping People.”

Join them as they welcome their Aerie State Worthy President Jim Holmes with a night of friends, food and dancing.

The luau whole roast pig dinner is just $12.00 with Roasted Pig, Macaroni Salad, Pea Salad, Greek Salad, Fruit Bowl and Dessert. Proceeds go to diabetes research.

After dinner, stick around for Fleetwood Mac tribute band Soulstice from 7pm-11 pm and dance off that dinner on the dance floor.

Here’s a little about Soulstice to get you jamming along:

It’s all part of their August Membership Drive, where the general public, friends and family who have been interested in joining, can learn all about it and become one of the “People Helping People”.

Curious?

Check out the Eagles history here: https://www.foe.com/About-The-Eagles/History

You’ll be impressed to know that the Fraternal Order of Eagles was founded right here in Seattle, with a commitment to ” the spirit of liberty, truth, justice, and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.”

Sound good? Then come check it out this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/BurienEagles3523/

Burien Eagles is located at 920 SW 150th Street: