Batter up and join in as Kennedy Catholic High pays tribute to their coach, mentor and friend – Joe Faccone – on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Noon – 3 p.m.

100% of proceeds from this event will support the Joe Faccone Play Ball Fund.

Sponsored + hosted by the Joe Faccone ‘PLAY BALL’ committee and Kennedy Catholic High School.

THE LINE UP:

12:00pm – Check-in

12:15pm – Program

1:00pm – Home Run Derby, Food + Beer, Lancer Baseball Archive, and a bit of fundraising for Joe’s passion: baseball ⚾️

Register online at www.kennedyhs.org/Faccone