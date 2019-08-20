The ‘B-Town Fiesta’ featuring Vendor Booths, Kids Area and MUSIC will be held this Sunday, Aug. 25, from Noon – 8 p.m. at Burien Town Square Park.

This FREE event will also include Food Trucks and Lucha Libre!

Stage Schedule:

12 p.m.: Welcome By Mayor Jimmy Matta

12:15 – 1 p.m.: Gulaguetza Oaxaca Dance

1:15 – 2 p.m.: Jose Iniguez Orquesta Concierto

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: Realidad De La Sierra

3:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Lucha Libre

5:45 – 6:45 p.m.: Revolver Rock

7 – 8 p.m.: Banda La Mejor

“FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!”

More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/events-2019/2019/1/4/b-town-fiesta