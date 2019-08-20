ATTENTION – Artists seeking to sell their work:

The submission date for art panels for Burien’s biggest annual art party and sale – the Burien Art Market – has been extended to this Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Burien Artists Association still has a few spots open to reach their goal of 52 artists, which will bring a wonderful evening of over 460 pieces of fabulous affordable art to the community.

The Burien Art Market, formerly known throughout the community as Vision 20/20, will happen this year on Nov. 16, just in time for holiday gift shopping. The annual gala attracts more than 300 patrons.

The traditional panel section consists of each artist producing art on 8-inch by 8-inch plywood panels in a medium of their choosing. The panels are provided by Burien Arts. Sorry, no photographs accepted.

Interested artists should fill out the form online at http://burienarts.org/submittal-form-for-artists/, which will be reviewed by a jury of Burien Arts board members and volunteers. Send low resolution photos of past art, typical of your style.

Burien Arts’ top fundraising event will feature a new store, open during the entire evening along with the traditional 8” X 8” panel sales.

New this year, the event features tiered bidding for the panel by auctioneer Tyler Potts, followed by direct purchases of $40 each. All sales have a 50/50 commission, split between the artist and Burien Arts.

Artists are also invited to submit existing works to be sold in the Burien Art Market, which will be open during the entire event. The commission split will also be 50/50.

Mark your calendar now for the Burien Art Market on Saturday, Nov. 16, 6:30-10 p.m., at the Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Burien Arts’ mission is to offer creative, innovative visual and performing art for the Highline community.

More information available at www.burienarts.org, BurienArts@gmail.com or 206-795-5783.